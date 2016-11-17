Story highlights Teacher filmed shouting ethnic slur

(CNN) A middle school teacher in Baltimore was fired after telling a group of eighth graders that they should focus on their education instead of wanting to "be like a punk ass n----- who's going to get shot."

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School said in a statement on Thursday the science teacher was no longer employed after engaging in "verbally abusive behavior" and having "made racially charged comments directed at students."

The video, shot by a student on Tuesday, shows the unidentified teacher removing a student from the class before returning to class, where she says the N-word. The video shows the stunned reaction of one of the students, while others can be heard shouting "racist." At one point, she called the students "idiots."

The teacher is white; most of the students in the classroom are black.

