Story highlights Brendan Dassey was set to be released until Wisconsin attorney general fought ruling

Netflix's "Making a Murderer" posits investigators took advantage of Dassey's age, intellect

(CNN) A federal appeals court Thursday blocked the release of Brendan Dassey, the teen whose confession became a subplot in Netflix's "Making a Murderer."

The ruling represents a win for Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, who had fought the release.

Now 27, Dassey was set to be freed under the supervision of the US Probation Office, but Schimel filed a motion Tuesday seeking a stay of US Magistrate Judge William Duffin's decision to release Dassey pending the appeal of his 2007 murder conviction.

In 2005, Dassey, then 16, confessed to authorities that he assisted his uncle, Steven Avery, in raping and killing photographer Teresa Halbach, whose charred remains were found on Avery family property in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

The case was chronicled in the 10-part Netflix series "Making a Murderer," which suggested that investigators took advantage of Dassey's youth and limited intellect to coax him into confessing to a crime he didn't commit.