Grandma accidentally invites stranger to Thanksgiving - and it gets better

(CNN) There's nothing like having a home cooked meal from grandma during the holidays. Even if it's not from your own grandma.

A woman in Mesa, Arizona, sent a text message to tell her grandson Thanksgiving dinner would be at her house at 3 p.m. this year. But she accidentally sent it to the wrong number.

Jamal Hinton, 17, was in class at Desert Vista High School when his phone went off with the invitation.

"I texted back and I said 'who is this?' And she was like, 'it's your grandma.' Hinton told CNN affiliate KNXV

He assumed his grandma had a new number, so to be sure, he asked her to send him a picture.

