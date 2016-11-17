Blind skier puts her life in her husband's hands

Story highlights Blind Paralympic skier Danelle Umstead relies on her husband to guide her down the slopes

The pair conquered the 2010 and 2014 Paralympic Winter Games together

They are now gearing up for the 2018 Games

Hintertux, Austria (CNN) Danelle Umstead can't see when she skis down the mountain.

Instead the US Paralympic alpine ski racer depends on her husband and guide Rob Umstead to get her down safely.

"It's scary all the time going down the hill and not being able to see," Danelle said. "We ski up to 70 miles per hour so I'm 100 percent relying on my husband."

As her guide, Rob skis in front of her calling the commands.

"My job is to be her eyes. I'm basically thinking out loud and telling her everything that is happening," he said. "If I do my job well and give her a good description, she can be aggressive and really anticipate what's coming. If I don't do my job well, she's kind of second guessing everything."

Read More