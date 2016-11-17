Breaking News

A ban on KKK hoods will include burqas under this Georgia bill

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 11:26 AM ET, Thu November 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador? Click through to read about the different types of headscarves some Muslim women wear.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador? Click through to read about the different types of headscarves some Muslim women wear.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Hijab:&lt;/strong&gt; The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Hijab: The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Burkini:&lt;/strong&gt; The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Burkini: The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Burqa:&lt;/strong&gt; This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Burqa: This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Niqab: &lt;/strong&gt;The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Niqab: The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Chador:&lt;/strong&gt; The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran.
Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what?
Chador: The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
05 muslim headscarves explainer02 muslim headscarves explainer hijab07 muslim headscarves explainer Burkini06 muslim headscarves explainer burqa01 muslim headscarves explainer niqab04 muslim headscarves explainer chador

Story highlights

  • The Georgia bill targets Muslim women, critics say
  • Bill says public ID cards should not be issued to people "if his or her face is concealed"

(CNN)Georgia's anti-masking statute is intended to ban Ku Klux Klan hoods and robes. Now, a state lawmaker wants to see it extended to burqas, the full-body garment that many Muslim women wear.

A bill introduced into the Georgia House of Representatives would ban Muslim women from wearing burqas or veils while driving and when their driver's license photos are shot.
    Sheik Salahadin Wazir, host of the American Muslim Weekly Show, told CNN's "New Day" that the bill would only help radicals by discriminating against Muslim women.
    "We should not aid and give to the radicals a gift," he said.
    The legislation written by state Rep. Jason Spencer is designed to amend existing legislation that prohibits people from wearing a "mask, hood or device by which any portion of the face" is hidden while on public property.
    Read More
    Spencer's bill adds the word "she" and specifies that public property include public roads and highways. The bill also says public identification cards, including driver's licenses, should not be issued to any person if his or her face is concealed.
    When contacted by CNN affiliate WSB-TV, Spencer said the bill was not discriminatory but "is simply a response to constituents that do have concerns of the rise of Islamic terrorism, and we in the State of Georgia do not want our laws used against us."
    He also said the bill would made sure drivers are identifiable to law enforcement.