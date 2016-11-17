A ban on KKK hoods will include burqas under this Georgia bill

Story highlights The Georgia bill targets Muslim women, critics say

Bill says public ID cards should not be issued to people "if his or her face is concealed"

(CNN) Georgia's anti-masking statute is intended to ban Ku Klux Klan hoods and robes. Now, a state lawmaker wants to see it extended to burqas, the full-body garment that many Muslim women wear.

A bill introduced into the Georgia House of Representatives would ban Muslim women from wearing burqas or veils while driving and when their driver's license photos are shot.

Sheik Salahadin Wazir, host of the American Muslim Weekly Show, told CNN's "New Day" that the bill would only help radicals by discriminating against Muslim women.

"We should not aid and give to the radicals a gift," he said.

The legislation written by state Rep. Jason Spencer is designed to amend existing legislation that prohibits people from wearing a "mask, hood or device by which any portion of the face" is hidden while on public property.

