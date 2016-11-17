Photos: Capturing the waves Each year the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image highlights some of the best sailing pictures from across the world. This is Guy Nowell's shot of a sail boat in the distance in the Rolex China Sea Race. Hide Caption 1 of 20

A total of 80 pictures made the long list for the annual prize, including Alex Irwin's aerial shot of Bill Steele's Chelsea Lady during the Royal Thames Etchells International Invitational Gertrude Cup in a rare pocket of sunshine on an otherwise dull day.

Voting on www.yachtracingimage.com is open until 20 November. One of the choices is Tim Thomas's dramatic picture of the vessel Emmaline as the waves crash in the distance at the St Barths Bucket regatta in the Caribbean.

The winner will be announced at the the Yacht Racing Forum in Malta on 29 November. Entries include Aron Szanto's photograph of Hungary's Blue Ribbon Regatta from a neighboring vineyard.

In total, 25 countries are represented among the photographers. Here is Pavlina Soukupova's shot of competitor Roman Rocek waiting for the start of the DN World Championship on Lake Glan, Sweden.

A dizzying image of the Polish Yachting Association Cup taken by Szymon Sikora during the women's race in Krynica Morska, Poland.

Robert Hajduk catches the sun setting on Flying Phantom in Gdynia, Poland.

A sudden shift of wind sees a rise from 16 to 35 knots in seconds at the Formula 16 Worlds at Knokke-Heist, Belgium. Jasper Van Stavaren was on hand to snap one surprised competitor.

British sailor Ellie Aldridge shows the wear and tear of sailing in 20-knot winds in Sydney Harbor. Photographer Andrea Francolini recorded the damage.

Mauro Melandri used an underwater camera to capture sail boat Enfant Terrible-Adria Ferries at the Alcatel J/70 Cup.

Nico Martinez captures the essence of team effort on board Marigan during the XXIII Regata Illes Balears Clássics in Mallorca, Spain.

German duo Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel perform a synchronized back flip after their eighth place in the final race in the Rio Olympics 49er class that earned them a bronze medal. Gilles Martin-Raget managed to snap the moment.

A musto skiff as photographed by Christian Beeck at this year's Travemünder Woche.

The bow woman of the yacht Gipsy loses her balance following a wave but is able to climb back on board thanks to a crew member during the Puig Vela Classica Barcelona. Luis Fernandez captured the action.

The vessel Puerto de Indias is pictured in the arc of a kite by the photographer Monica Diaz in Tarifa, Spain.

Thai competitor Yongyuennarn Jedtavee is photographed by Matias Capizzno at the Optimist Worlds in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The Land Rover BAR team moving at high speed at the St Petersburg leg of the Extreme Sailing Series. Eugenia Bakunova froze the action.

A sailor on board Vestas Wind is shot by Brian Carlin in France's Bay of Biscay during leg one of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Yachtsman Joost-Olan Sheehan is pictured on board Warrior Won by H.L. Devore in the Newport-Bermuda Race. The 16-year-old was embraced by his teary-eyed mother at the start of the race.