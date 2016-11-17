Trump supporter used internment to justify Muslim policy

Story highlights Takano called internment "one of the darkest chapters in American history."

Trump's supporter said his policies would be constitutional

Washington (CNN) A supporter of Donald Trump said Wednesday that Japanese internment during World War II could serve as precedent for the President-elect's hard-line immigration policies -- drawing immediate condemnation from both Fox News host Megyn Kelly and a Japanese-American member of Congress.

Retired Navy Seal and author Carl Higbie was speaking with Kelly on her show Wednesday night when she asked Higbie about reports that Trump's transition team was drafting policies that would set up some sort of registry for immigrants from Muslim countries.

"It is legal, they say it will hold constitutional muster," Higbie said. "We've done it with Iran, back a while ago, we did it during World War II with the Japanese, which, call what you will."

Kelly interjected: "Come on, you're not proposing we go back to the days of internment camps, I hope."

"I'm just saying there is precedent for it, and I'm not saying I agree with it," Higbie replied.

