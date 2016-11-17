Trump supporter used internment to justify Muslim policy

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)A supporter of Donald Trump said Wednesday that Japanese internment during World War II could serve as precedent for the President-elect's hard-line immigration policies -- drawing immediate condemnation from both Fox News host Megyn Kelly and a Japanese-American member of Congress.
Retired Navy Seal and author Carl Higbie was speaking with Kelly on her show Wednesday night when she asked Higbie about reports that Trump's transition team was drafting policies that would set up some sort of registry for immigrants from Muslim countries.
"It is legal, they say it will hold constitutional muster," Higbie said. "We've done it with Iran, back a while ago, we did it during World War II with the Japanese, which, call what you will."
Kelly interjected: "Come on, you're not proposing we go back to the days of internment camps, I hope."
"I'm just saying there is precedent for it, and I'm not saying I agree with it," Higbie replied.
Kelly again appeared incredulous, saying talk like that scares Americans about what the President-elect might do.
"Look, the President needs to protect America first. And if that means having people that are not protected under our Constitution have some sort of registry so we can understand, until we can identify the true threat and where it's coming from, I support it," Higbie said.
Trump's immigration adviser and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has clarified that the registry he referred to would be a national immigration registry that would focus on people from high-risk countries, though critics say that could amount to a Muslim registry depending on how it was configured.
During World War II, after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Japanese-Americans were rounded up and put into internment camps until the end of the war -- a time period considered a stain on American democracy.
Thursday morning, California Rep. Mark Takano, a Democrat, called on Trump to denounce the remarks from his supporter.
Takano cited his own parents' and grandparents' internment and called it "one of the darkest chapters in American history."
"More than 100,000 Japanese-Americans were accused of no crimes and received no trial before being relocated, interned, and stripped of their possessions," Takano said in a statement. "I am horrified that people connected to the incoming Administration are using my family's experience as a precedent for what President-elect Trump could do. These comments confirm many Americans' worst fears about the Trump Administration, and they reflect an alarming resurgence of racism and xenophobia in our political discourse."
