#TrumpsComingChallenge sends students fleeing

By Brenna Williams, CNN

Updated 2:23 PM ET, Thu November 17, 2016

    #TrumpsComingChallenge sends students fleeing

Story highlights

  • The #TrumpsComingChallenge has its roots in 'Toy Story'
  • High schoolers have a lot of free time

(CNN)Move over, #MannequinChallenge, there's a new hashtag in town.

The #TrumpsComingChallenge has given students across the country to drop their too-cool-for-school act and run around screaming at the tops of their lungs.
    It's simple. Someone bursts in yelling "Trump's coming!" Everyone else hightails it.
    There are several variations to the formula.
    Some groups have choreographed dances. Others drop to the ground lifeless, providing the missing link between #TrumpsComingChallenge and the #MannequinChallenge.
    Even those more partial to GIFs have gotten in on the fun:
    The #TrumpsComingChallenge is the descendant of another viral trend: #AndysComing. While today's high schoolers weren't around for 1995's original "Toy Story," that didn't stop the youth from reenacting a scene from the Disney/Pixar classic, where animated toys freeze whenever a human enters the room.
    That challenge followed the same beats of the #TrumpsComingChallenge:
    Ah. nothing pays homage to childhood like terror.
    Whether you love the #TrumpsComingChallenge or hate it, the bright side is these kids are getting some cardio in.
    And with the state of phys ed in America these days, that's a good thing.