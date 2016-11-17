TrumpsComingChallenge sends students fleeing

Story highlights The #TrumpsComingChallenge has its roots in 'Toy Story'

High schoolers have a lot of free time

(CNN) Move over, #MannequinChallenge, there's a new hashtag in town.

The #TrumpsComingChallenge has given students across the country to drop their too-cool-for-school act and run around screaming at the tops of their lungs.

It's simple. Someone bursts in yelling "Trump's coming!" Everyone else hightails it.

There are several variations to the formula.

Some groups have choreographed dances. Others drop to the ground lifeless, providing the missing link between #TrumpsComingChallenge and the #MannequinChallenge.

