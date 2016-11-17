Tim Kaine on a 2020 run: 'Nope'

Story highlights The Virginia senator is planning to run for re-election in 2018

He called his work in Congress his "highest and best use"

(CNN) Democrats scrambling to find new party leaders will have to look somewhere other than former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine. He said Thursday that he has no plans to put his name in the ring in 2020.

The Virginia senator was asked by the Richmond Times Dispatch whether he would run for president or vice president in the next cycle.

"Nope. Nope," Kaine told his hometown paper . Kaine spokeswoman Amy Dudley confirmed to CNN he will not run.

The Virginia senator is planning to run for re-election in 2018, calling his work in Congress "my highest and best use."

Read More