Obama returns to Berlin facing uncertain future

Story highlights
- Merkel is Obama's closest global ally
- She's Europe's most powerful leader
Berlin (CNN)President Barack Obama returned to Berlin Thursday, the city where he introduced himself to the world in 2008 but where he now faces persistent questions about the future of a liberal global order.
In the German capital, Obama planned to spend most of his time huddling with Chancellor Angela Merkel, his closest global ally who is now Europe's most powerful leader as the continent prepares for Donald Trump's presidency.
Just after touching down here Wednesday evening, Obama spent hours dining with Merkel at his hotel in central Berlin. The pair is set to resume talks Thursday afternoon before taking reporters' questions.
As her European counterparts face political challenges at home, Merkel has assumed a critical role in transatlantic ties, voicing strong support for Obama's priorities on climate change, Russian sanctions and economic reform.
Obama and Merkel have repaired relations that soured after revelations the US National Security Agency spied on Merkel's cell phone. Obama now looks to Merkel to carry his priorities into an uncertain future with Trump in the White House.
The German leader has not yet said whether she'll run for a fourth term next year, though her political allies have signaled she will. Like leaders in France, Britain, the US and elsewhere, she'll face challenges from far-right politicians who are running on an agenda of populist nationalism.
In a joint op-ed published in the German magazine Wirtschaftswoche, the two leaders argued globalization wasn't leaving, despite the momentum behind anti-trade movements.
"Today we find ourselves at a crossroads -- the future is upon us, and we will never return to a pre-globalization economy," the leaders wrote. "Germans and Americans, we must seize the opportunity to shape globalization based on our values and our ideas. We owe it to our industries and our peoples -- indeed, to the global community -- to broaden and deepen our cooperation."
Obama finds himself in Germany in a vastly different political environment than when he first spoke here as a candidate in 2008. Back then, a crowd of 200,000 gathered in the city's Tiergarten to hear a young senator extoll the necessity of multilateral ties after George W. Bush-era tensions.
Europeans had grown wary of the US during Bush's presidency. They regarded Obama as an urbane, liberal counterpoint to a Republican administration that had grown derisive of Europe in the debate over the Iraq War.
During his 2008 speech, Obama lauded open and diverse societies.
"The walls between races and tribes, natives and immigrants, Christian and Muslim and Jew cannot stand," Obama said then. "These now are the walls we must tear down."
Now, as Trump drafts plans to erect a wall on the US border with Mexico, those words seem from a distant past. On his final overseas trip as president, Obama is working to ease concerns about the looming change in Washington.
He told a crowd in Athens Wednesday that transatlantic ties would remain strong, no matter who occupies the Oval Office. But he warned that ignoring fears over globalization would end poorly for leaders.
"This impulse to pull back from a globalized world is understandable," Obama said in the Greek capital. "If people feel that they're losing control of their future, they will push back."