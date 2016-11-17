Obama returns to Berlin facing uncertain future

Story highlights Merkel is Obama's closest global ally

She's Europe's most powerful leader

Berlin (CNN) President Barack Obama returned to Berlin Thursday, the city where he introduced himself to the world in 2008 but where he now faces persistent questions about the future of a liberal global order.

In the German capital, Obama planned to spend most of his time huddling with Chancellor Angela Merkel, his closest global ally who is now Europe's most powerful leader as the continent prepares for Donald Trump's presidency.

Just after touching down here Wednesday evening, Obama spent hours dining with Merkel at his hotel in central Berlin. The pair is set to resume talks Thursday afternoon before taking reporters' questions.

As her European counterparts face political challenges at home, Merkel has assumed a critical role in transatlantic ties, voicing strong support for Obama's priorities on climate change, Russian sanctions and economic reform.

Obama and Merkel have repaired relations that soured after revelations the US National Security Agency spied on Merkel's cell phone. Obama now looks to Merkel to carry his priorities into an uncertain future with Trump in the White House.

