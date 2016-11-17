Obama issues warning to Trump on Russia

Story highlights Merkel is Obama's closest global ally

She's Europe's most powerful leader

Berlin (CNN) President Barack Obama, making a final return as President to Berlin Thursday, issued a warning to President-elect Donald Trump in his dealings with Russia.

He cautioned on issues like Ukraine and Syria, Moscow must be confronted head-on. He advised Trump against making deals with Russian President Vladimir Putin that could hurt Americans.

"I don't expect the President-elect will follow exactly our blueprint or our approach, but my hope is he does not simply take a realpolitik approach and suggest we cut some deals with Russia, even if it hurts people or violates international norms or leaves smaller countries vulnerable," he said.

But Obama said his hope is that Trump is "willing to stand up to Russia where they are deviating from our values and international norms."

Obama's visit to Berlin marks his final one as president. It's the city where he introduced himself to the world in 2008 but where he now faces persistent questions about the future of transatlantic ties and liberal progress.

