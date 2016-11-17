New York City mayor tells Trump about 'how fearful' residents are

Story highlights De Blasio said Trump was gracious in accepting his criticism

De Blasio said he also conveyed his concerns about Trump's immigration policy

(CNN) New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he conveyed to President-elect Donald Trump concerns he has about immigration policies that would merge the roles of police officer and immigration agent, and how "fearful" citizens are about proposed changes.

The liberal mayor met with Trump Wednesday, despite de Blasio's frequent criticism of Trump.

"It was important for me to explain to him how fearful people are in this city, in this country, that not just the rhetoric but some of the policies that have been proposed literally have people wondering whether their family members might be deported, whether because of their religion they are going to be discriminated against," de Blasio told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

De Blasio said Trump was gracious in accepting his criticism during their hour-plus meeting in Trump Tower, adding that Trump's immigration policy was a topic of conversation.

Read More