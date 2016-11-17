Pelosi faces new threats to her job

Washington (CNN)Nancy Pelosi may have a fight on her hands.
Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio told CNN that he may announce a challenge as soon as Thursday against the veteran Democratic leader, warning that she does not have enough support to remain atop the caucus.
"The definition of insanity," he said, is to do the "same thing over and over again."
At the same time, a quiet lobbying push has emerged to recruit the fifth-ranking Democratic leader, Joe Crowley of New York, to challenge Pelosi for the top spot.
Crowley pointedly refused to say Thursday if he would challenge Pelosi.
"I'm listening," he said, declining further comment.
The discussions come as Democrats are struggling to chart a path forward after President-elect Donald Trump's stunning victory last week. Even Pelosi loyalists, like GK Butterfield of North Carolina, say she needs to present a more specific vision about where she wants to take the party.
Leadership elections were already delayed until after Thanksgiving -- against Pelosi's will.
As Pelosi walked into a Democratic caucus meeting Thursday, she projected an aura of confidence.
"No," she told CNN when asked if she was concerned about a leadership challenge.