Pelosi faces new threats to her job

Washington (CNN) Nancy Pelosi may have a fight on her hands.

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio told CNN that he may announce a challenge as soon as Thursday against the veteran Democratic leader, warning that she does not have enough support to remain atop the caucus.

"The definition of insanity," he said, is to do the "same thing over and over again."

At the same time, a quiet lobbying push has emerged to recruit the fifth-ranking Democratic leader, Joe Crowley of New York, to challenge Pelosi for the top spot.

Crowley pointedly refused to say Thursday if he would challenge Pelosi.

