Story highlights Incoming Vice President Mike Pence has meetings with Hill leaders throughout Thursday

House Republicans intend to use an obscure statute to nullify Obama executive actions

Washington (CNN) Vice President-elect Mike Pence told his former colleagues in the House Thursday to "buckle up" for an ambitious open to the new administration, marked by efforts to roll back Obamacare and regulations and tackle tax reform.

"I'm very confident that as we move towards inauguration, bring together a great team, work in concert with leaders in the House and Senate, and we're going to move an agenda that's going to rebuild our military, revive our economy, and -- in a word -- make America great again," Pence said Thursday after he left his meeting with the House Republican Conference -- a group he used to chair when he was in Congress four years ago.

Pence, embracing his role as a chief liaison to Congress for the new administration of Donald Trump, was clearly happy as he headed to the Hill. He has multiple meetings with Congressional leaders throughout the day Thursday, including with House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

House Republican leaders -- emboldened by strong election results last week -- already have ambitious plans of their own, starting with a maneuver that could undo some of President Barack Obama's executive actions.

Republican leaders told rank and file members at this morning's conference meeting that they intend to use a somewhat obscure statute -- the Congressional Review Act -- to nullify some of the most recent Obama Administration regulations, according to multiple GOP sources -- including a rule expanding who qualifies for overtime pay.

