Story highlights Lee headed early to a GOP debate to convince Marco Rubio to ally with Ted Cruz

Rubio was initially open to the idea, according to two sources familiar with the talks

Washington (CNN) Mike Lee had the plane ticket, the Miami hotel suite, and the buy-in. All he needed was for Marco Rubio to show up.

In the week before the Florida Republican primary in March, Lee headed early to the GOP presidential debate there with a mission: to convince one Senate friend, Rubio, to ally with another, Ted Cruz, and form a unity ticket to block Donald Trump from winning the Republican nomination.

But at the last minute, as Lee prepared to board his plane, Rubio backed out of the meeting.

That's another revelation in "Unprecedented: The Election that Changed Everything," CNN's upcoming book on the 2016 race that comes out December 6. It was written by CNN's Thomas Lake with reporting from Jodi Enda, Susan Baer and CNN's political team.

"Cruz was serious enough about the alliance that he authorized Sen. Mike Lee of Utah to go to Miami ahead of the CNN debate there on March 10 to help work out a deal," the authors write.

Read More