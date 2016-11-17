Michael Flynn's son and chief of staff pushed conspiracy theories, obscene memes online

Story highlights Michael G. Flynn regularly shares conspiracy theories, expletive-filled posts and racially insensitive sentiments on social media.

(CNN) The son of top Donald Trump adviser and retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn regularly shares conspiracy theories, expletive-filled posts, and racially insensitive sentiments on Twitter and Facebook, a CNN KFile review of his social media presence reveals.

Flynn's son, Michael G. Flynn, shared stories alleging top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin had a connection to the Muslim Brotherhood, pushed a conspiracy theory that Sen. Marco Rubio was a closeted homosexual who abused cocaine, and repeatedly used expletives to attack Trump's political opponents.

The retired general has been offered the role of national security advisor , a transition official told CNN Thursday. The younger Flynn serves as his father's chief of staff and top aide, attending events alongside his father and working for his father's consulting firm, Flynn Intel Group. The elder Flynn credited his son with editing his book and frequently tags his son in tweets. In a photo on Facebook, the younger Flynn can be seen walking with Trump backstage.

A request for comment sent to Flynn and his son, as well as a spokesperson, was not returned. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign also did not return a request for comment.

The younger Flynn, whose Twitter and Facebook are largely dedicated to supporting Trump, has occasionally shared racially insensitive sentiments.