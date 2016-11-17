Story highlights Cummings used the letter to publicly pressure Chaffetz

The Democrat congressman said the outrage at Russia's actions should be bipartisan

Washington (CNN) The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee called Thursday for an investigation into Russia's meddling in the US election, in a letter sent to the Republican in charge of the committee.

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings sent a letter to chairman Jason Chaffetz calling for a "bipartisan" look at Russia's involvement in the election.

Chaffetz was "open" to the idea in a private meeting the two had, Cummings wrote, but wanted "evidence."

"Here's what I would tell Republicans: We cannot sit on the sidelines as a party and let allegations against a foreign government interfering in our election process go unanswered because it may have been beneficial to our cause," Cummings wrote.

Chaffetz did not immediately respond to the letter.

