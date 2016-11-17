Story highlights Greg Norman says he provided Australian PM with Trump's cell phone number

Australian Prime Minister calls Norman "a great Australian"

(CNN) It's definitely not par for the course, but golfer Greg Norman has taken on a political role, teeing up a call between Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and US President-elect Donald Trump.

Shortly after Trump's victory at the polls, Australia's ambassador to the US, Joe Hockey, asked if Norman could provide his government with the President-elect's digits, which he happily obliged.

"It was a pleasure and an honor to facilitate the connection between PM Turnbull and President-Elect Trump at the request of Ambassador Hockey," Norman said in a statement.

"I have great respect for both men who have been voted in by the people of their respective countries and I am fortunate enough to call Mr. Trump a friend, so I was happy to put them in touch to further the incredible long-standing relationship the two countries have experienced."

He added: "I am confident that Australia and the United States will continue to work together in the same close spirit that they have always have."