(CNN)It's definitely not par for the course, but golfer Greg Norman has taken on a political role, teeing up a call between Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and US President-elect Donald Trump.
Shortly after Trump's victory at the polls, Australia's ambassador to the US, Joe Hockey, asked if Norman could provide his government with the President-elect's digits, which he happily obliged.
"It was a pleasure and an honor to facilitate the connection between PM Turnbull and President-Elect Trump at the request of Ambassador Hockey," Norman said in a statement.
"I have great respect for both men who have been voted in by the people of their respective countries and I am fortunate enough to call Mr. Trump a friend, so I was happy to put them in touch to further the incredible long-standing relationship the two countries have experienced."
He added: "I am confident that Australia and the United States will continue to work together in the same close spirit that they have always have."
Turnbull appeared to confirm the hall of famer's role in sidestepping normal protocols in a news conference Thursday, saying: "In diplomacy and policies, you use lots of networks."
"All I can say is we have great networks, great connections and Greg Norman is a great Australian," Turnbull said.
CNN reached out to Trump's team for comment but it had not responded by time of publishing.
Meanwhile, the golfing great -- who has won two majors during his career -- is firmly behind his friend taking up the responsibilities of "leader of the free world," showering Trump with praise and support in a recent Newsweek article.
"I have spoken to Donald on numerous occasions since the election and I think he will surprise many with what he will do with the presidency, but not himself. He has a clear vision.
"Only time will tell, but I am optimistic and feel that it is an interesting and exciting time to be in America. I am not a citizen, but I am a business owner and resident in the United States, so what transpires in the next four or possibly eight years affects me and my company," Norman wrote.
Turnbull, Trump talk trade
The 15-minute call took place last week within hours of Trump's stunning triumph, according to local media reports. The Australian PM later said the pair spoke about ISIS, trade and security in the Asia-Pacific region. He described the conversation as "very warm, constructive and practical."
Turnbull also tweeted his congratulations shortly after the septuagenarian's win in the US was declared. He posted on Twitter: "The Aus Gvt congratulates President Elect Trump. With our shared, enduring national interests, our relationship will continue to be strong."
Nicknamed "the Shark," Norman is also friends with former US president Bill Clinton, competing in several of his foundation's charity golf events in previous years.
In 1997 Clinton injured his knee in a fall outside Norman's home in Florida, where he was staying during a visit to the state, and had to have surgery to repair a tendon.