Trump's potential Pentagon chief sounds strong support for NATO

Story highlights Cotton was submitted as a potential pick by Vice Presidential-elect Mike Pence

Trump has not publicly commented on NATO since winning the election

Washington (CNN) A contender for the post of defense secretary in the incoming Donald Trump administration offered a robust endorsement of NATO Thursday.

The best way to deter conflict "is to be ironclad in our support for our NATO allies," Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said at the Defense One summit in Washington.

Cotton, a former Army infantry officer and veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, was submitted as a potential pick by Vice Presidential-elect Mike Pence who is now leading transition efforts, a source told CNN Tuesday.

"NATO is not a charity," he said. "We are in NATO because it's a security alliance that protects our interests."

Trump has not publicly commented on NATO since winning the election, but during the campaign, the President-elect questioned whether the US would come to the defense of an alliance member if that country was not meeting its commitment to defense spending.

Read More