Wherever Trump goes, nuclear 'football' to follow

Story highlights Trump could have less than 15 minutes to decide whether to order a nuclear strike

A president's order could only be stopped by mutiny

Washington (CNN) Beginning on January 20, President-elect Donald Trump will be accompanied at all times by a military aide carrying the nuclear "football," enabling him to order a nuclear strike at a moment's notice.

Just like his predecessors, whether he is at the White House, in a motorcade, aboard Air Force One or on a trip overseas, he will never be more than an arm's reach away from the aide and his satchel.

"You have to be ready anytime, for any moment," said Pete Metzger, who often carried the nuclear launch suitcase during Ronald Reagan's presidency. "The time is so short between alert and execution."

Less than 15 minutes in the case of an emergency

Trump, like other presidents before him, could have less than 15 minutes in the case of an emergency to get briefed by military aides and make a decision on whether to order a nuclear strike.

Read More