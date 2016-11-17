Story highlights Trump wants to spend $1 trillion to fix the nation's infrastructure

But it's got to clear Congress first

(CNN) He's a real estate mogul-turned-President-elect, and now, one of Donald Trump's promises to the American people is to rebuild America's infrastructure.

With a Republican-controlled Congress behind him, the question is will fiscally conservative Republicans go along with it?

By "it," we mean a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure over a 10-year period.

To date, there are few details on what the plan would actually look like, but Trump says it will spur economic growth and create thousands of jobs. The President-elect's website mentions the desire to fix the nation's airports, highways, bridges and pipelines -- but the blueprint for how to do it is not yet clear.

Based on data from American Association of State Highway and Transportation officials, a $1 trillion investment could cover the cost of repairing and expanding the national highway system and aging bridges.

