The 2016 campaign in 10 memorable moments

By CNN Staff

Updated 9:09 PM ET, Thu November 17, 2016

(CNN)CNN reporters who covered the Trump campaign reflect on one moment from the 2016 campaign they will always remember.

Donald Trump supporter at odds

Sunlen Serfaty on rhetoric and Trump&#39;s backers
    Sunlen Serfaty on rhetoric and Trump's backers

Sunlen Serfaty on rhetoric and Trump's backers 00:47
CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reflects on a conversation with a Donald Trump supporter about being at odds with some of his rhetoric during the campaign.

    Hillary Clinton's election night party

    MJ Lee: The mood during Clinton&#39;s election night
      MJ Lee: The mood during Clinton's election night

    MJ Lee: The mood during Clinton's election night 00:46
    CNN's MJ Lee describes what it was like to be at Hillary Clinton's election night party as attendees realized their candidate wasn't going to win.
    A phone call from Donald Trump

    Jeremy Diamond on the time Donald Trump called
      Jeremy Diamond on the time Donald Trump called

    Jeremy Diamond on the time Donald Trump called 00:45
    CNN's Jeremy Diamond recalls a phone call he got from Trump after writing an article the then-candidate didn't like.

    An isolated candidate

    Joe Johns: Seeing Hillary Clinton&#39;s isolation
      Joe Johns: Seeing Hillary Clinton's isolation

    Joe Johns: Seeing Hillary Clinton's isolation 00:39
    CNN's Joe Johns reflects on how isolated he feels Clinton seemed during her 2016 campaign.

    Going viral

    Brianna Keilar: Realizing you&#39;ve gone viral
      Brianna Keilar: Realizing you've gone viral

    Brianna Keilar: Realizing you've gone viral 00:44
    CNN's Brianna Keilar describes the moment when she realized one of her TV appearances had gone viral.

    Being called out by a candidate

    Sara Murray: &quot;A campaign of highs and lows&quot;
      Sara Murray: "A campaign of highs and lows"

    Sara Murray: "A campaign of highs and lows" 00:33
    CNN's Sara Murray remembers what it felt like to be called out by Trump by name during a campaign rally.

    Talking to younger voters

    Maeve Reston: A generational divide for women
      Maeve Reston: A generational divide for women

    Maeve Reston: A generational divide for women 00:50
    CNN's Maeve Reston reflects on how talking to older and younger voters about the 2016 race often revealed very different opinions.

    The beginning of the criticism

    Jim Acosta: First battle in Trump v. the press
      Jim Acosta: First battle in Trump v. the press

    Jim Acosta: First battle in Trump v. the press 00:45
    CNN's Jim Acosta remembers the beginning of Trump's public criticism of the media during his 2016 campaign.

    Clinton filled with joy

    Jeff Zeleny: Hillary Clinton&#39;s moment of joy
      Jeff Zeleny: Hillary Clinton's moment of joy

    Jeff Zeleny: Hillary Clinton's moment of joy 00:44
    CNN's Jeff Zeleny remembers a campaign moment -- this one near the end of the Democratic primaries -- where Clinton seemed to be filled with joy.

    Trump becomes introspective

    Dana Bash: Getting personal with Donald Trump
      Dana Bash: Getting personal with Donald Trump

    Dana Bash: Getting personal with Donald Trump 00:45
    CNN's Dana Bash remembers a moment when Trump became introspective during an interview.