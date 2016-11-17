The 2016 campaign in 10 memorable moments

(CNN)CNN reporters who covered the Trump campaign reflect on one moment from the 2016 campaign they will always remember.
Donald Trump supporter at odds
CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reflects on a conversation with a Donald Trump supporter about being at odds with some of his rhetoric during the campaign.
Hillary Clinton's election night party
CNN's MJ Lee describes what it was like to be at Hillary Clinton's election night party as attendees realized their candidate wasn't going to win.
A phone call from Donald Trump
CNN's Jeremy Diamond recalls a phone call he got from Trump after writing an article the then-candidate didn't like.
An isolated candidate
CNN's Joe Johns reflects on how isolated he feels Clinton seemed during her 2016 campaign.
Going viral
CNN's Brianna Keilar describes the moment when she realized one of her TV appearances had gone viral.
Being called out by a candidate
CNN's Sara Murray remembers what it felt like to be called out by Trump by name during a campaign rally.
Talking to younger voters
CNN's Maeve Reston reflects on how talking to older and younger voters about the 2016 race often revealed very different opinions.
The beginning of the criticism
CNN's Jim Acosta remembers the beginning of Trump's public criticism of the media during his 2016 campaign.
Clinton filled with joy
CNN's Jeff Zeleny remembers a campaign moment -- this one near the end of the Democratic primaries -- where Clinton seemed to be filled with joy.
Trump becomes introspective
CNN's Dana Bash remembers a moment when Trump became introspective during an interview.