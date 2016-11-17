Bernie Sanders supporters rally to remake the Democratic Party

Story highlights Sanders said Democrats must focus on winning over working-class voters

The demonstration was initially organized to oppose the Trans-Pacific Partnership

(CNN) Bernie Sanders is back on the stump.

The independent senator from Vermont, who has emerged as a party leader in the aftermath of Hillary Clinton's defeat last week, said Thursday that progressives must dedicate themselves to winning over voters who turned to Donald Trump on Election Day.

In a speech to hundreds of supporters and activists gathered on a chilly fall afternoon in Washington, Sanders pinned Trump's victory on the Democratic establishment's failure to engage with millions of Americans who feel forgotten by political leaders and hemmed in by stagnant local economies.

"The party has got to recognize some very important realities that Donald Trump, in fact, recognized," Sanders said, keeping up a drumbeat he began last week in a New York Times op-ed and has returned to in a round of subsequent appearances. "And that is, yes, we are better off today economically than we were eight years ago, we've made a lot of progress in a lot of areas. But there are millions and millions of people today, working-class people, middle-class people, who are living in despair. And we have got to recognize that reality."

Sanders campaigned heartily for Clinton after she clinched the Democratic nomination this summer, but as the American left begins to consider its options in the wake of a slow-building electoral wipeout -- Republicans now control the White House, both chambers of Congress, and dominate state politics -- he and the movement that fueled his campaign are moving quickly to grab hold of the party.

