Trump and Japan's Abe meet for 'very candid discussion' in New York

Story highlights Shinzo Abe is the first foreign leader to meet with President-elect Trump

He said Trump was a leading in which he can have "confidence"

(CNN) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he had a "very candid discussion" Thursday with US President-elect Donald Trump.

The pair met in New York in an "unofficial" capacity, Abe told reporters, as Trump has not yet assumed the presidency.

Abe stressed that he emerged feeling that the US and Japan will be able to maintain a "relationship of trust" with Trump as president.

First meeting

The sit-down with Abe was Trump's first in-person meeting with a foreign head of state since he clinched the presidency last week.