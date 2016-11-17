Obama has shown he still believes in Europe

Story highlights David A. Andelman: Obama's overseas trip signals his support for European experiment

(CNN) With much of Europe torturing itself, wondering where the United States stands these days on the future of the continent and a union that appears increasingly fragile, President Barack Obama's choice of Greece and Germany was a most adroit selection for his last overseas trip.

By visiting these two countries, the President is sending a signal of thinly disguised support for the European experiment -- and for those who lead it.

This trip is a final greeting card for what -- despite all of Europe's problems, from Brexit to the plummeting euro -- has been a close and profitable trans-Atlantic relationship. Clearly, Obama hopes that relationship will continue, with or without a trans-Atlantic trade pact or the United Kingdom as a part of the European Union.

"A strong and integrated and united Europe is essential to American national security and to global security and stability," Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser, observed in a briefing before the President's departure , adding that Obama's aim is "to reinforce our support for the approaches that have been taken over the last eight years to try to promote economic growth, economic security and global cooperation on a whole range of issues."

Reassuring words for a continent torn with conflicting tensions and challenges, which many fear President-elect Donald Trump seems to have given little thought, at least for the moment. But Rhodes noted, "We have one president at a time." And this President is playing to an eager and receptive audience.

