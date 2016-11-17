Breaking News

Obama has shown he still believes in Europe

By David A. Andelman

Updated 11:32 AM ET, Thu November 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to a meeting in Berlin on Thursday, November 17. Obama is making &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/14/politics/obama-trip-greece-germany-peru/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his last international trip as President,&lt;/a&gt; visiting Greece, Germany and Peru.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
US President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to a meeting in Berlin on Thursday, November 17. Obama is making his last international trip as President, visiting Greece, Germany and Peru.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Obama walks past the Brandenburg Gate after visiting the US Embassy in Berlin on November 17.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama walks past the Brandenburg Gate after visiting the US Embassy in Berlin on November 17.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Obama is greeted by a guard of honor after flying into Berlin on Wednesday, November 16.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama is greeted by a guard of honor after flying into Berlin on Wednesday, November 16.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Obama waves to the crowd after delivering a speech at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation in Athens, Greece, on November 16.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama waves to the crowd after delivering a speech at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation in Athens, Greece, on November 16.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Obama tours the Acropolis in Athens on November 16.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama tours the Acropolis in Athens on November 16.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Obama meets with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Tuesday, November 15. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/15/politics/obama-greece-news-conference/index.html&quot;&gt;Obama called Greece a &quot;reliable ally&quot;&lt;/a&gt; in its commitment to NATO, even as the country faces tremendous strain from its debt crisis.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama meets with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Tuesday, November 15. Obama called Greece a "reliable ally" in its commitment to NATO, even as the country faces tremendous strain from its debt crisis.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Obama and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras field questions at a joint news conference in Athens on November 15.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras field questions at a joint news conference in Athens on November 15.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Tsipras welcomes Obama before formal talks in Athens on November 15.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Tsipras welcomes Obama before formal talks in Athens on November 15.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Obama reviews a presidential honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Athens on November 15.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama reviews a presidential honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Athens on November 15.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Obama arrives at Athens International Airport on November 15.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama arrives at Athens International Airport on November 15.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Greek presidential guards parade outside the presidential palace in Athens on November 15.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Greek presidential guards parade outside the presidential palace in Athens on November 15.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Air Force One touches down at the Athens airport on November 15. Obama was the first sitting US President to visit Greece since Bill Clinton in 1999.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Air Force One touches down at the Athens airport on November 15. Obama was the first sitting US President to visit Greece since Bill Clinton in 1999.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
01 Obama Germany 111705 Obama Germany 111702 Obama Berlin 1116Obama Greece 1116 RESTRICTEDObama Acropolis 1116obama Pavlopoulos01 Obama&#39;s final trip 111502 Obama&#39;s final trip 111503 Obama&#39;s final trip 111504 Obama&#39;s final trip 111505 Obama&#39;s final trip 111506 Obama&#39;s final trip 1115

Story highlights

  • David A. Andelman: Obama's overseas trip signals his support for European experiment
  • He says Europe needs every reinforcement it can get as union faces uncertain future

David A. Andelman, editor emeritus of World Policy Journal and a member of the board of contributors of USA Today, is the author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman.

(CNN)With much of Europe torturing itself, wondering where the United States stands these days on the future of the continent and a union that appears increasingly fragile, President Barack Obama's choice of Greece and Germany was a most adroit selection for his last overseas trip.

By visiting these two countries, the President is sending a signal of thinly disguised support for the European experiment -- and for those who lead it.
    This trip is a final greeting card for what -- despite all of Europe's problems, from Brexit to the plummeting euro -- has been a close and profitable trans-Atlantic relationship. Clearly, Obama hopes that relationship will continue, with or without a trans-Atlantic trade pact or the United Kingdom as a part of the European Union.
    Bildt: It&#39;s the end of the West as we know it
    Bildt: It's the end of the West as we know it

      JUST WATCHED

      Bildt: It's the end of the West as we know it

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Bildt: It's the end of the West as we know it 10:01
    "A strong and integrated and united Europe is essential to American national security and to global security and stability," Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser, observed in a briefing before the President's departure, adding that Obama's aim is "to reinforce our support for the approaches that have been taken over the last eight years to try to promote economic growth, economic security and global cooperation on a whole range of issues."
    Reassuring words for a continent torn with conflicting tensions and challenges, which many fear President-elect Donald Trump seems to have given little thought, at least for the moment. But Rhodes noted, "We have one president at a time." And this President is playing to an eager and receptive audience.
    Read More
    First he went to Greece, where Obama is the first US president to visit since Bill Clinton in 1999. Financially, Greece is still the sick man of Europe, and from his opening discussions there, Obama reinforced the importance of the world, but particularly Europe, coming to the financial aid of the country that is also a strategic gateway to the continent -- and the NATO alliance.
    Greece has also been a first landing point in Europe for a tsunami of refugees from Syria, Iraq and beyond. With the United States still reluctant to take more than a symbolic handful and with the president-designate threatening to cut that number to zero, Obama's is a critical message of support for a country that is trying desperately to find a humane way to cope with and pass along a tide of humanity that no one seems to want.
    Obama, Trump: The view from Germany
    obama trip europe view from germany sdg orig_00002625

      JUST WATCHED

      Obama, Trump: The view from Germany

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Obama, Trump: The view from Germany 01:20
    Finally, there's the ongoing tension between Greece and Turkey -- the only ongoing feud among NATO allies. The two neighbors still share the tensely divided island of Cyprus. This week's state visit is another strong signal as to which side Obama has chosen in the aftermath of a Turkish political crisis that seems to be spinning rapidly into a nasty dictatorship.
    He ends his final visit to Europe in Germany, the country that works so hard to solve many of these issues. Its leader, Angela Merkel, agreed to bankroll a succession of Greek bailouts, accepted by far the largest share of refugees of any European nation, and has for years played mediator between Greece and Turkey.
    Politically, the Obama trip comes at an opportune moment for the continent as a host of right-wing opposition groups seize on the Trump victory as a signal that their own political prospects may be on the rise.
    In Germany, Merkel has decided to stand for a fourth term as Chancellor, but she faces a host of demons, not least the Alternative for Germany, the anti-immigrant party that recently entered Berlin's state parliament after winning 14% of the vote.
    In Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has managed to hang onto his office for a remarkable 14 months, by dint of a coalition of his left-wing Syriza party with the tiny Independent Greeks. But there are other forces out there waiting eagerly in the wings, such as the far-right Golden Dawn Party, which immediately upon Trump's election, attributed his victory to "the forces which oppose globalization, are fighting illegal migration and are in favor of clean ethnic states, in favor of self-sufficiency in the national economy."
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    But on Tuesday, standing next to the Greek leader at a press conference, Obama minced no words as he warned that Europeans "are less certain of their national identities or their place in the world" these days. "It starts looking different and disorienting. And there is no doubt that has produced populist movements, both from the left and the right," he said. "That sometimes gets wrapped up in issues of ethnic identity or religious identity or cultural identity. And that can be a volatile mix."
    The problems that Europe faces are real and immediate -- and unlikely to dissipate before the end of the Obama presidency. But the continent, especially those clinging so desperately to be what appears to be an increasingly fragile reed of federalism as the solution to so many of its problems, needs every reinforcement it can get as it heads into increasingly stormy seas and a string of national elections that could decide the future of the union itself.