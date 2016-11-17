Story highlights Heavy airstrikes pound Syrian city of Aleppo for third day

Syrian regime renews blitz on eastern area held by rebels

(CNN) At least 21 people were killed and dozens injured as airstrikes and barrel bombs pounded eastern Aleppo for the third consecutive day, the Syrian Civil Defense volunteer group said Thursday.

More than 40 airstrikes and barrel bombs struck rebel-held neighborhoods in the besieged east of the city Thursday, the volunteer group, also known as the White Helmets, said on Twitter. It said many victims remained trapped under the rubble.

"Planes are more than birds, and bombs are more than rain," one resident said of the Syrian air force's renewed blitz.

White Helmets member Ismail Abdallah described the heavy bombardment as "a helicopter coming and a helicopter going and dropping bombs," adding that "the situation is very, very difficult."

Syrian government aircraft resumed airstrikes Tuesday on the war-ravaged northern city after a relative lull, although clashes and shelling have continued near the front lines.

