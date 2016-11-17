What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

Story highlights Hand, foot and mouth can cause fever and a rash on hands and feet

(CNN) Hand, foot and mouth disease is an illness commonly seen in children, but it can affect adults with its fever, sores and skin rash.

In 2016, there was an outbreak at Florida State University , even though the infection is more common in day care centers than on college campuses. However, cases occur with regularity on college campuses, according to the American College Health Association.

Along with painful mouth sores, hand, foot and mouth disease causes fever and a rash on both the hands and the feet.

Hand, foot and mouth is "due to a virus that lives in the intestines, and it is very contagious," said William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University. He noted that late summer and early fall are when enteroviruses -- those related to the intestines -- seem to spread readily.

That said, Dr. Christopher Houts of Powell Pediatric Care in Ohio said he's seen more cases in 2016 than anytime in his 21 years as a pediatrician. While patients usually begin to come in during the summer, this year, they've arrived at his community practice early, beginning in the spring.