Deaf-blind twins share special relationship

Story highlights Photographer Marlena Waldthausen spent months with deaf-blind twins Jörg and Rolf

She learned their routines and the tactile sign language they use to communicate

(CNN) Deutsches Taubblindenwerk Fischbeck is a quiet place, a German facility where more than 100 deaf-blind people live together. Before photographer Marlena Waldthausen even lifted her camera there, she spent a few days observing the residents, trying to find a way to tell their stories without knowing how to talk to them.

Deaf-blindness can be isolating. For many people in Fischbeck, communication is difficult. Most of the deaf-blind people there have "little or no 'real' relationships," Waldthausen said, and she was afraid that she couldn't say what she wanted to tell them.

Spending time with residents, she wondered, what would be left of her own life is she could neither see nor hear?

But on the second day of her visit, she crossed paths with a set of twin brothers. Rolf was guiding Jörg, she remembers, and they were laughing and joking.

"I just really liked them from the first moment I saw them," said Waldthausen, who is based in Berlin. "What I found so special about them was their almost symbiotic relationship, this 'blind' understanding."

