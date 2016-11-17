Salmonella concern prompts cheese recall

Story highlights No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products

Recall was prompted by lab test for possible Salmonella contamination

(CNN) Fears over possible Salmonella contamination have prompted 4C Foods Corporation to issue a nationwide recall for some of its grated Parmesan, Romano and Imported Italian Pecorino Romano cheeses.

The recall was issued Wednesday after lab tests of an unspecified cheese product revealed possible Salmonella contamination, according to the company. The recall is precautionary and no illnesses have been reported, the company said.

The products were sold nationwide and a full list with UPC codes can be found on the 4C foods website

4C Foods Corp issued a recall of several products sold nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled products are all in vacuum sealed glass jars with "best by" dates between November 12, 2016 and November 12, 2018. They are sold in six- or 12-jar packages and were produced at the company's Brooklyn, New York, facility.

Sally McCracken, chief financial officer of 4C Foods Corp., said in a statement that the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

Read More