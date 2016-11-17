Salmonella concern prompts cheese recall

Story highlights
- No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products
- Recall was prompted by lab test for possible Salmonella contamination
(CNN)Fears over possible Salmonella contamination have prompted 4C Foods Corporation to issue a nationwide recall for some of its grated Parmesan, Romano and Imported Italian Pecorino Romano cheeses.
The recall was issued Wednesday after lab tests of an unspecified cheese product revealed possible Salmonella contamination, according to the company. The recall is precautionary and no illnesses have been reported, the company said.
The products were sold nationwide and a full list with UPC codes can be found on the 4C foods website.
The recalled products are all in vacuum sealed glass jars with "best by" dates between November 12, 2016 and November 12, 2018. They are sold in six- or 12-jar packages and were produced at the company's Brooklyn, New York, facility.
Sally McCracken, chief financial officer of 4C Foods Corp., said in a statement that the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.
"Our products have been known for quality and we apologize to our loyal customers for the concern and inconvenience this causes," McCracken said.
The recalled products should not be consumed and can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Salmonella is a bacteria that can be deadly in children and people with weakened immune systems. "Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses," the recall announcement said.
Salmonella is responsible for an estimated one million cases of foodborne illness each year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, 19,000 individuals are hospitalized and 380 individuals die annually from the illness.