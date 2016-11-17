Breaking News

The maverick designer who dresses China's first lady

By Serenitie Wang and Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 2:54 AM ET, Thu November 17, 2016

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. &quot;Like the traditional Chinese ink painting, the blank space between fabric and skin is where the beauty resides,&quot; designer Ma Ke says.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. "Like the traditional Chinese ink painting, the blank space between fabric and skin is where the beauty resides," designer Ma Ke says.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. &quot;It fits her well, as she is a soldier and she has a kind of assertiveness and toughness,&quot; Ma says of the now-famous trench coat she designed for China&#39;s First Lady.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. "It fits her well, as she is a soldier and she has a kind of assertiveness and toughness," Ma says of the now-famous trench coat she designed for China's First Lady.
French President Francois Hollande and his companion Valerie Trierweiler pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan.
French President Francois Hollande and his companion Valerie Trierweiler pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan.
Peng Liyuan, on the left, with Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II, arrive for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, England in 2015. &quot;My philosophy for the First Lady&#39;s designs is elegance, subtlety and demureness,&quot; Ma says.
Peng Liyuan, on the left, with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, arrive for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, England in 2015. "My philosophy for the First Lady's designs is elegance, subtlety and demureness," Ma says.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. &quot;You know sometimes clothing can come across aggressive when it&#39;s too revealing and eye-catching and it&#39;s the opposite of traditional Chinese aesthetics,&quot; Ma told CNN.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. "You know sometimes clothing can come across aggressive when it's too revealing and eye-catching and it's the opposite of traditional Chinese aesthetics," Ma told CNN.
Wuyong &quot;Earth&quot; collection, worn by native residents on the snow-covered plateau of Kangding (Dardo), in Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, western Sichuan province.
Wuyong "Earth" collection, worn by native residents on the snow-covered plateau of Kangding (Dardo), in Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, western Sichuan province.
Ma was invited by one of high fashion&#39;s most respected bodies, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.modeaparis.com/2/federation/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture&lt;/a&gt;, to show at Paris Haute Couture week, in 2008.
Ma was invited by one of high fashion's most respected bodies, Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, to show at Paris Haute Couture week, in 2008.
Models of wear Ma Ke&#39;s &quot;Qingpin&quot; collection and march gracefully in the Palais Royal during Paris Haute Couture Week, 2008.
Models of wear Ma Ke's "Qingpin" collection and march gracefully in the Palais Royal during Paris Haute Couture Week, 2008.
Ma Ke uses a vintage sewing machine next to the clothes exhibited in the Wuyong Space in Beijing.
Ma Ke uses a vintage sewing machine next to the clothes exhibited in the Wuyong Space in Beijing.
Ma Ke adjusts her exhibits -- clothes she collected to convey family stories -- in Wuyong Space in Beijing.
Ma Ke adjusts her exhibits -- clothes she collected to convey family stories -- in Wuyong Space in Beijing.
Handmade yarns hanging in the yard of Wuyong studio in Zhuhai.
Handmade yarns hanging in the yard of Wuyong studio in Zhuhai.
Wuyong &quot;Qinpin&quot; collection (the word mean luxurious simplicity) at a release event of Paris Haute Conture Week 2008 in Palais Royal. A craftsman performs traditional fabric looming techniques.&lt;br /&gt;
Wuyong "Qinpin" collection (the word mean luxurious simplicity) at a release event of Paris Haute Conture Week 2008 in Palais Royal. A craftsman performs traditional fabric looming techniques.
  Ma Ke is the designer behind some of China's First lady's most famous looks
  In a rare interview with CNN, Ma discusses why Chinese style differs from the West

Beijing (CNN)Chinese couturier Ma Ke is a media-shy fashion-world maverick.

She's built two of China's most influential designer brands and dresses the country's first lady, Peng Liyuan -- but doesn't consider herself a designer.
    Preferring a reclusive life in Zhuhai, a city on China's southern coast that's a world away from the country's fashion hubs in Shanghai and Beijing, Ma never reads fashion magazines, shuns parties and rarely gives interviews.
    For this exclusive, CNN wasn't allowed to take photos at the opening of her new exhibition, nor did she want to supply a head shot.
    "I don't belong in fashion circles," she says.
    First lady of fashion

    China&#39;s first lady Peng Liyuan in outfits designed by Ma Ke
    China's first lady Peng Liyuan in outfits designed by Ma Ke
    Ma may shun media attention, but her fashion success speaks volumes in itself.
    Hugely influential in China's fashion world for her brands Wuyong and Exception de Mixmind, the designer became a household name when China's first lady wore one of her designs on her first official overseas trip in 2013.
    The double-breasted dark navy trench coat she chose, paired with a light turquoise silk scarf, set Chinese social media alight. Peng's unfussy, structured and elegant looks also received rave reviews abroad -- Vanity Fair included her on its best-dressed list that year.
    To many, Peng's strong look broke the mold of the usually subdued fashion choices made by China's first ladies of the past.
    "It fits her well, as she is a soldier and she has a kind of assertiveness and toughness," Ma tells CNN of the now-famous trench coat, the first time she's confirmed which outfits she's designed for Peng.
    Ma has known China's first lady since 2002, and through her designs, she says she wants to convey the inner confidence of modern Chinese women.
    "You know sometimes clothing can come across aggressive when it's too revealing and eye-catching and it's the opposite of traditional Chinese aesthetics," she says.
    "Women don't need to use clothing as a weapon if they're confident in their character and cultivation."
    It's ensured Peng, who was a famous folk singer before becoming first lady, is compared to fashion icons like Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama, both of whom have helped emerging designers become stars.
    "My philosophy for the first lady's designs is elegance, subtlety and demureness," Ma adds.
    Chinese style isn't what you think

    It's a philosophy that Ma has drawn from her deep appreciation of traditional Chinese design.
    While many regard the form-fitting cheongsam or qipao as epitomizing Chinese style, Ma, who reads Chinese classics extensively, says the opposite is true.
    From its turn as a 1920s feminist statement to modern incarnations, the Hong Kong Museum of History's "A Century of Fashion: Hong Kong Cheongsam Story" celebrates the iconic dress. This contemporary version (not featured in the exhibit) is from Hong Kong fashion brand Shanghai Tang.
    Cheongsam storyFrom its turn as a 1920s feminist statement to modern incarnations, the Hong Kong Museum of History's "A Century of Fashion: Hong Kong Cheongsam Story" celebrates the iconic dress. This contemporary version (not featured in the exhibit) is from Hong Kong fashion brand Shanghai Tang.
    Founded in 1966 in Hong Kong, Linva Tailor has watched the rise and fall of the cheongsam's popularity. "Cheongsam becomes trendy every decade or two in a cycle," says owner Leung Ching-wah.
    Guru of golden eraFounded in 1966 in Hong Kong, Linva Tailor has watched the rise and fall of the cheongsam's popularity. "Cheongsam becomes trendy every decade or two in a cycle," says owner Leung Ching-wah.
    Founded in Hong Kong in 1994, Shanghai Tang has been a pioneer in transforming the cheongsam into a modern ready-to-wear dress. Last year's fall/winter collection incorporated sleek leather in place of traditional silk.
    Innovative designsFounded in Hong Kong in 1994, Shanghai Tang has been a pioneer in transforming the cheongsam into a modern ready-to-wear dress. Last year's fall/winter collection incorporated sleek leather in place of traditional silk.
    The Hong Kong Museum of History's cheongsam exhibit explains the evolution of the iconic and beloved Chinese dress through 130 gorgeous displays.
    "A Century of Fashion" exhibitThe Hong Kong Museum of History's cheongsam exhibit explains the evolution of the iconic and beloved Chinese dress through 130 gorgeous displays.
    Worn by Hong Kong actress Linda Lin Dai, four-time Best Actress award winner at the Asia Film Festival, this cheongsam exhibits a popular style in the 1950s, with an extremely narrow hem. A zip sewn into the top of the side slit on the left side makes it more convenient for the wearer to get in and out of a car.
    Secrets of a slitWorn by Hong Kong actress Linda Lin Dai, four-time Best Actress award winner at the Asia Film Festival, this cheongsam exhibits a popular style in the 1950s, with an extremely narrow hem. A zip sewn into the top of the side slit on the left side makes it more convenient for the wearer to get in and out of a car.
    This cheongsam was made by master Mong Kar-mo and worn by Loletta Chu-Lo when she won the 1977 Miss Hong Kong Pageant. Master Mong currently teaches a class on how to make cheongsam at the Hong Kong YMCA.
    Miss Hong Kong 1977This cheongsam was made by master Mong Kar-mo and worn by Loletta Chu-Lo when she won the 1977 Miss Hong Kong Pageant. Master Mong currently teaches a class on how to make cheongsam at the Hong Kong YMCA.
    The main elements of the dress's original silhouette -- high collar, flower buttons on the placket -- make it easy to incorporate into new designs.
    Intricate beautyThe main elements of the dress's original silhouette -- high collar, flower buttons on the placket -- make it easy to incorporate into new designs.
    At Hong Kong cheongsam shops, customers choose a style off the rack before deciding on details such as flower buttons on the placket, sleeve length and slit depth.
    Ready right nowAt Hong Kong cheongsam shops, customers choose a style off the rack before deciding on details such as flower buttons on the placket, sleeve length and slit depth.
    Master tailor Leung Ching-wah (here with wife Joana Fung) suggests longer sleeves for customers conscious of their arms and a higher waistline for those who wish to hide their stomachs.
    Custom fitMaster tailor Leung Ching-wah (here with wife Joana Fung) suggests longer sleeves for customers conscious of their arms and a higher waistline for those who wish to hide their stomachs.
    Per tradition, Miss Hong Kong candidates wear cheongsam during the award ceremony, as shown here by the winner and runners-up in 2006.
    Representing Hong KongPer tradition, Miss Hong Kong candidates wear cheongsam during the award ceremony, as shown here by the winner and runners-up in 2006.
    "In Western values, women are beautiful if they are sexy. Chinese design is more concealing."
    "Like the traditional Chinese ink painting, the blank space between fabric and skin is where the beauty resides," she says.
    Ma also draws on tradition for her couture designs for her Wuyong brand, employing techniques such as loom weaving, hand-sewing and natural coloring.
    Her unusual textures, architectural shapes and earthy colors led to her becoming the first Chinese designer to be invited by one of high fashion's most respected bodies, Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, to show at Paris Haute Couture week in 2008.
    Peng Liyuan meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel wearing one of Ma Ke&#39;s designers on March 28, 2014.
    Peng Liyuan meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel wearing one of Ma Ke's designers on March 28, 2014.
    READ: Egypt is getting a new capital -- courtesy of China
    It's a theme she's also exploring further with her latest venture, an exhibition she has curated and installed in her Beijing Wuyong showroom called "In search of the clothes with the best stories."
    Ma says she wants to highlight traditional Chinese design with her exhibition, and support the people who produce handcrafted products in China's rural areas.
    "I went to the rural areas many times to study traditional clothes making techniques and I was impressed. I decided to help rejuvenate the traditional craftsmanship," she says.
    "Clothes crafted with care and love last longer," she adds. "If we don't seize the time, we'll lose lots of previous cultural heritage."
    "In search of the clothes with the best stories" runs from October 29, 2016 to April 15, 2017 at Wuyong Space, 77 Meishuguan Back St, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China.