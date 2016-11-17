Breaking News

Passenger plane nearly hit drone over central London, report says

By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 7:39 AM ET, Thu November 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Drones Airplanes Collision FAA Testing AR ORIGWX_00002711
Drones Airplanes Collision FAA Testing AR ORIGWX_00002711

    JUST WATCHED

    What happens if a drone hits an airplane?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Plane was flying at 4,600 feet near London's Shard skyscraper
  • It's one of many close calls reported to UK Airport Board each month

London (CNN)A passenger plane narrowly avoided colliding with a drone while flying near London's tallest skyscraper, according to a recently published report.

The A320 plane was descending toward Heathrow Airport in July when the drone was spotted from the cockpit window, according to the UK Airport Board report.
    The plane was flying at an altitude of 4,600 feet (1,402 meters) near the Shard skyscraper in central London when the 50-centimeter (19-inch) drone was spotted.

    A "very near-miss"

    The pilot said the risk of collision was "high" in the report released last Friday. The authors of the report also classified the incident as a "very near-miss" and said that "chance had played a major part."
    Are drones becoming a nuisance?
    Are drones becoming a nuisance?

      JUST WATCHED

      Are drones becoming a nuisance?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Are drones becoming a nuisance? 01:34
    Read More
    They added that the drone operator could not be traced.
    The incident is one of dozens of near-misses reported to the UK Airport Board each month.
    In a separate incident, also in July, a drone came within five meters (16 feet) of an A319 passenger plane taking off from Britain's Liverpool Airport.

    CNN's Milena Veselinovic and Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report