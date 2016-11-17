Story highlights Mallika Sherawat was targeted at her home in an upscale area of the French capital

It happened less than six weeks after Kim Kardashian West was robbed a few miles away

Paris (CNN) Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat was assaulted by masked attackers in Paris last week, the office of the Paris prosecutor told CNN, just six weeks after reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was tied up and robbed in the French capital.

Sherawat, 40, and an unidentified male companion were teargassed and beaten up in the hallway of her apartment building by three masked men when they returned to her home Friday evening.

The men fled after the attack, and the motive is unknown, according to the 16th arrondissement area police, who are investigating the incident.

The incident happened on rue de la Faisanderie, in an upscale neighborhood about 4.3 km (2.7 miles) from the luxury private mansion in the 8th arrondissement where Kardashian West was robbed of an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry on October 3.

Police declined to comment on whether there is thought to be any link between the Kardashian West and Sherawat incidents, since the investigation is ongoing.

