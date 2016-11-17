Story highlights
Paris (CNN)Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat was assaulted by masked attackers in Paris last week, the office of the Paris prosecutor told CNN, just six weeks after reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was tied up and robbed in the French capital.
Sherawat, 40, and an unidentified male companion were teargassed and beaten up in the hallway of her apartment building by three masked men when they returned to her home Friday evening.
The men fled after the attack, and the motive is unknown, according to the 16th arrondissement area police, who are investigating the incident.
The incident happened on rue de la Faisanderie, in an upscale neighborhood about 4.3 km (2.7 miles) from the luxury private mansion in the 8th arrondissement where Kardashian West was robbed of an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry on October 3.
Police declined to comment on whether there is thought to be any link between the Kardashian West and Sherawat incidents, since the investigation is ongoing.
Sherawat, whose real name is Reema Lamba, is well-known in her native India for her appearances in films such as "Welcome," a Hindi-language comedy, and "Aap Kaa Surroor," a romantic thriller. She recently starred in "Time Raiders," a Chinese action-adventure film.
She also has a strong presence on social media, but has not posted any comments about the incident on Friday.
On Saturday she posted a video telling fans she was in Geneva for the weekend, staying at La Réserve, a luxury hotel and spa.
The actress, who did not appear to be injured, blew a kiss to the camera and said she was "absolutely loving" her weekend break.
On Monday she posted another video. In it, she said it is important "to be happy in life and to laugh every day."
She added: "I am so grateful for my life. I thank you all for all your love and I thank God every day."
According to media reports, including The Times of India, Sherawat is in a relationship with a French businessman, Cyrille Auxenfans, who was her companion at the time of the attack.
CNN's calls to representatives for Sherawat were not immediately returned.