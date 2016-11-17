Story highlights Mallika Sherawat was targeted at her home in an upscale area of the French capital

It happened less than six weeks after Kim Kardashian West was robbed a few miles away

Paris (CNN) Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat was assaulted by masked attackers last week, the office of the Paris prosecutor told CNN, just six weeks after reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was tied up and robbed in the French capital.

Sherawat, 40, and her French boyfriend, Cyrille Auxenfans, were accosted in the hallway of his apartment building by three masked men when they returned to the home Friday evening.

Mallika Sherawat pushed away one of the attackers who tried to grab her bag.

According to a friend of Sherawat, who spoke to CNN but did not wish to be named, she was left shaken but not seriously hurt. The attack took place on rue de la Faisanderie, an upscale neighborhood, where Auxenfans, a businessman, lives.

"She and her boyfriend got out of their car and they were entering the building but the doors took time to shut and had not shut when three masked men attacked them," said the friend.

"They sprayed them with tear gas and pushed her to the ground and started hitting her boyfriend. One of them tried to grab her bag, but she pushed them away and started yelling and screaming. After a bit of a struggle they ran away."

