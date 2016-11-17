Story highlights
- Mallika Sherawat was targeted at her home in an upscale area of the French capital
- It happened less than six weeks after Kim Kardashian West was robbed a few miles away
Paris (CNN)Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat was assaulted by masked attackers last week, the office of the Paris prosecutor told CNN, just six weeks after reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was tied up and robbed in the French capital.
Sherawat, 40, and her French boyfriend, Cyrille Auxenfans, were accosted in the hallway of his apartment building by three masked men when they returned to the home Friday evening.
According to a friend of Sherawat, who spoke to CNN but did not wish to be named, she was left shaken but not seriously hurt. The attack took place on rue de la Faisanderie, an upscale neighborhood, where Auxenfans, a businessman, lives.
"She and her boyfriend got out of their car and they were entering the building but the doors took time to shut and had not shut when three masked men attacked them," said the friend.
"They sprayed them with tear gas and pushed her to the ground and started hitting her boyfriend. One of them tried to grab her bag, but she pushed them away and started yelling and screaming. After a bit of a struggle they ran away."
The men fled after the attack, and the motive is unknown, according to the 16th arrondissement area police, who are investigating the incident.
Nothing was stolen, according to the friend, who spoke to Sherawat on Thursday. "Nothing was said at all. That was the strange thing. She didn't hear voices. She was in shock, but she is a strong person. She is very tough."
The actress has given a police statement, according to her friend, who explained that she lives in Los Angeles and Mumbai but was in Paris visiting Auxenfans.
The incident happened about 4.3 km (2.7 miles) from the luxury private mansion in the 8th arrondissement where Kardashian West was robbed of an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry on October 3.
Police declined to comment on whether there is thought to be any link between the Kardashian West and Sherawat incidents, since the investigation is ongoing.
Sherawat, whose real name is Reema Lamba, is well-known in her native India for her appearances in films such as "Welcome," a Hindi-language comedy, and "Aap Kaa Surroor," a romantic thriller. She recently starred in "Time Raiders," a Chinese action-adventure film.
She has a strong presence on social media, but has not posted any comments about the incident on Friday.
On Saturday, she posted a video telling fans she was in Geneva for the weekend, staying at La Réserve, a luxury hotel and spa.
The actress blew a kiss to the camera and said she was "absolutely loving" her weekend break.
Sherawat posted another video on Monday. In it, she said: "I am so grateful for my life. I thank you all for all your love and I thank God every day."
CNN's efforts to reach Sherawat directly were unsuccessful. Her friend said she does not wish to speak to the media at this time.