ISIS attack on Israeli soccer team thwarted, Kosovo police say

Story highlights Police say the ringleaders of the attack plot were members of ISIS

The thwarted plot included an attack on the Israeli soccer team and fans

(CNN) Kosovo police say they thwarted an ISIS attack plot against Israel's national soccer team and other targets.

The ringleaders behind the planned attacks were members of ISIS in Syria, police said.

According to police, the plot involved synchronized terror attacks in Kosovo and the Balkans, one targeting Israel's national soccer team and fans during the Albania vs. Israel match on November 12.

Days before the match, officials announced it would be held at a new location -- a stadium in Elbasan, Albania -- for "security reasons."

In a statement Thursday, police said they had arrested 19 people believed to be planning the attacks.

