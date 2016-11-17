Kosovo police: Attack on Israeli soccer team thwarted

(CNN) Kosovo police say they prevented planned synchronized terror attacks in Kosovo and the Balkans, one targeting Israel's national soccer team and fans during the Albania vs. Israel match on November 12.

In a statement Thursday, police said they arrested 19 people believed to be planning attacks coordinated by two ringleaders currently in Syria "alongside ISIS."

Police said they also seized weapons, explosives and extremist religious materials during various raids.

Eighteen of the suspects are Kosovo nationals and one is Macedonian. One suspect was released after 48 hours. The other 18 will be detained for 30 days for interrogation, officials said.

