Val Kilmer: Michael Douglas apologized for cancer story

(CNN)Fans were mightily concerned when Michael Douglas raised concerns about Val Kilmer's health.
Kilmer refuted the comments and now says Douglas has issued a mea culpa.
"Michael Douglas wrote me a nice note apologizing for suggesting to the press overseas, I 'wasn't doing too well..." and was grateful to hear I am doing well," Kilmer posted on his Facebook page. "He's a classy guy."
In October, Douglas was reported as saying his "The Ghost and the Darkness" co-star was "dealing with exactly what I had," referring to his own bout with oral cancer, and that "things don't look too good for him."
Kilmer took to his Facebook page to assure fans he was fine, writing, "I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed."
In writing about the apology, Kilmer also recounted meeting the actor's father, Kirk Douglas.
"(Kirk Douglas) loved my performance in TOMBSTONE so much, having played Doc himself in a mighty fine film," Kilmer wrote, referring to the elder Douglas' role as Doc Holliday in "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" (1957).
"(He) was so animated about all the choices I was able to do, same as all the things he wanted to do but wasn't allowed to, the dialect, the coughing, drunk all day everyday... He was amazing."