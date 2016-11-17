Val Kilmer: Michael Douglas apologized for cancer story

Story highlights Michael Douglas had earlier suggested Val Kilmer was ailing

In a Facebook post, Kilmer says actor apologized to him for remarks to press

(CNN) Fans were mightily concerned when Michael Douglas raised concerns about Val Kilmer's health.

Kilmer refuted the comments and now says Douglas has issued a mea culpa.

"Michael Douglas wrote me a nice note apologizing for suggesting to the press overseas, I 'wasn't doing too well..." and was grateful to hear I am doing well," Kilmer posted on his Facebook page. "He's a classy guy."

In October, Douglas was reported as saying his "The Ghost and the Darkness" co-star was "dealing with exactly what I had," referring to his own bout with oral cancer, and that "things don't look too good for him."

