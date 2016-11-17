Shelley Duvall reveals she is mentally ill

Story highlights
- The actress says she doesn't believe former co-star Robin Williams is dead
- The "Dr. Phil" episode airs Friday
(CNN)"The Shining" star Shelley Duvall has made some disturbing comments during an appearance on "Dr. Phil."
A clip released from the show features Duvall telling the talk-show host, "I'm very sick, I need help."
Duvall, 67, acted opposite big names such as Jack Nicholson in "The Shining" and Robin Williams in "Popeye" in the 1970s and 1980s.
She was last seen in the 2002 comedy "Manna From Heaven."
Duvall now says she does not believe her former co-star Williams is really dead but is "shape shifting." (Williams committed suicide in 2014.)
"Do you see him?" Dr. Phil asked her in a clip.
"Have, yes" Duvall replied.
She also talks during the interview of being threatened and having a disc implanted in her leg.
"The man who's threatening me is the Sheriff of Nottingham," Duvall said.
The "Dr. Phil" episode featuring Duvall will air Friday.