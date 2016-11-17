Shelley Duvall reveals she is mentally ill

Story highlights The actress says she doesn't believe former co-star Robin Williams is dead

The "Dr. Phil" episode airs Friday

(CNN) "The Shining" star Shelley Duvall has made some disturbing comments during an appearance on "Dr. Phil."

A clip released from the show features Duvall telling the talk-show host, "I'm very sick, I need help."

Duvall, 67, acted opposite big names such as Jack Nicholson in "The Shining" and Robin Williams in "Popeye" in the 1970s and 1980s.

She was last seen in the 2002 comedy "Manna From Heaven."

Duvall now says she does not believe her former co-star Williams is really dead but is "shape shifting." ( Williams committed suicide in 2014 .)

