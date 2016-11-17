Marc Anthony to perform at Latin Grammys

Story highlights
- Latin Grammys honor Marc Anthony as Person of the Year
- Ex-wife Jennifer Lopez is also set to perform at Latin Grammys
(CNN)Marc Anthony is officially the Person of the Year.
Anthony was crowned Persona del Año 2016 at a special Latin Grammys ceremony Wednesday.
On Thursday he will take to the stage to perform on the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
The singer reposted the Latin Grammys' photos of him being honored Wednesday.
Anthony has been a busy man as of late.
He's been working with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez on her new all Spanish-language album -- her first in almost a decade.
Lopez is scheduled to perform on the awards show, too.
The Latin Grammy Awards will air on Univision at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.