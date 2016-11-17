Breaking News

Marc Anthony to perform at Latin Grammys

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:31 PM ET, Thu November 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Marc Anthony will take to the stage Thursday night at this year&#39;s Latin Grammy Awards.
Marc Anthony will take to the stage Thursday night at this year's Latin Grammy Awards.

Story highlights

  • Latin Grammys honor Marc Anthony as Person of the Year
  • Ex-wife Jennifer Lopez is also set to perform at Latin Grammys

(CNN)Marc Anthony is officially the Person of the Year.

Anthony was crowned Persona del Año 2016 at a special Latin Grammys ceremony Wednesday.
    On Thursday he will take to the stage to perform on the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
    The singer reposted the Latin Grammys' photos of him being honored Wednesday.
    Anthony has been a busy man as of late.
    Read More
    He's been working with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez on her new all Spanish-language album -- her first in almost a decade.
    Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony reunite
    Lopez is scheduled to perform on the awards show, too.
    The Latin Grammy Awards will air on Univision at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.