Marc Anthony to perform at Latin Grammys

(CNN) Marc Anthony is officially the Person of the Year.

Anthony was crowned Persona del Año 2016 at a special Latin Grammys ceremony Wednesday.

On Thursday he will take to the stage to perform on the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

The singer reposted the Latin Grammys' photos of him being honored Wednesday.

#Repost @latingrammys ・・・ ¡Una noche inolvidable! 🎶👏👏👏 Persona del Año 2016 en honor a @marcanthony #LatinGRAMMY A photo posted by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:16am PST

Anthony has been a busy man as of late.

