'Fantastic Beasts' unleashes a so-so Harry Potter spinoff

(CNN) "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" turns out to be a hyperbolic name for a pretty so-so movie -- one with entertaining passages, but which mostly feels like a big-budget prequel to the better, more cohesive film that's yet to come.

Of course, "Fantastic Beasts" actually is a prequel of sorts, plucked from the rib of the Harry Potter franchise, marking the first screenplay by J.K. Rowling. Working with veteran "Potter" director David Yates and starring Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, the author has delivered a handsome but disjointed introduction to Newt Scamander, a British wizard who travels the world in pursuit of magical creatures.

Awkward and shy in the way genius academics can be, Newt seems to come alive when he's interacting with these CGI wonders, which he inadvertently unleashes on New York upon his arrival in 1926. Through a series of mix-ups, he's aided in part by a local Muggle (Dan Fogler), who quickly becomes his wide-eyed, comic-relief sidekick, despite a law among the American wizardry that any "No-Maj" must instantly have his or her memory wiped (or "obliviated") if exposed to the wizardly world.

But that's just half the story, which takes its sweet time getting to the meat of the drama. The real threat involves a malevolent force that a local wizard cop, or auror (Colin Farrell), hopes to locate, release and control, although the logistics of all that, frankly, remain rather fuzzy.

Faster than you can say Dumbledore, Newt's beasts, and the havoc they wreak around New York, produce several elaborate action sequences, and the visuals are both playful and dazzling. (It's worth noting that while a lot of the beasts are cute, there's plenty of darkness too, and some situations would likely be scary for younger Muggles.)

