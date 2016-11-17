'Duck Dynasty' will end after current season, Robertsons announce

Story highlights The Robertson family announced Wednesday that the show will come to an end after its 11th season

Jase Robertson made the announcement with his family after the season premiere in a video message

The season finale will air April 12, 2017

(CNN) It's the end of a dynasty.

"Duck Dynasty," A&E's hit reality show about a Louisiana family whose business makes products for duck hunters, will end after its current 11th season.

"This will be our final season," Jase Robertson said. "After five years we've decided as a family for this to be the final chapter of the 'Duck Dynasty' series."

Si Robertson added: "May God bless each and every one of you."