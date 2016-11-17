Story highlights The skit was cut for time

The setting for the sketch is a motel painting

(CNN) Dave Chappelle made sure everyone knew he was the most beautiful part of the pond in this offbeat unaired "Saturday Night Live" sketch.

The "Motel Painting" skit was cut for time during Saturday's "SNL", in which Dave Chappelle hosted and made headlines for his post-election political commentary.

The setting for the sketch is a motel painting featuring two ducks, Alex Moffat and Melissa Villasenor, and a swan played by Chappelle.

While the two ducks attempt to confront the swan about pulling his own weight around the pond, the swan explains that being "stunning" should be enough.

The two ducks are met with aloof indifference when Chappelle asks how long the conversation will take. "I have to go over there under rays of sun and look stunning." Don't we all?

Read More