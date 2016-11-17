Story highlights In "Bleed for This," Miles Teller plays a boxer who comes back from a devastating injury

Director Ben Younger told CNN his star jumped into the demanding role "with both feet"

(CNN) "Bleed for This" follows boxer Vinny Paz's tough journey back into the ring following a devastating accident that left him with a fractured neck but an unbroken desire to defy the odds.

"It's a story that transcends the boxing world," director Ben Younger told CNN recently via e-mail. "It's a movie about perseverance."

Younger believes the story can have an impact on people -- largely because he speaks from experience.

Prior to doing the film, Younger had gone almost a decade without a directing gig and was preparing to give up making movies. Then he met Paz.

"He got me fighting again," he said. "The man is a force of nature and that will, that desire is something we all need right now in this country."

