Cupboard puzzle drives internet mad -- can you work it out?

(CNN) How do you open this door without all the plates smashing? That's the crockery conundrum confounding Internet users in Taiwan and China.

It began when a photo of a closed cupboard, containing piles of porcelain bowls tumbling off the shelf and leaning against the glass door, was posted on a Taiwan-based Facebook community page.

Hundreds of people offered advice to the poster, Tseng Shao-Tsen, who uploaded the picture to "Baoliao Commune" group on Sunday.

"(This is) a cupboard that can never be opened," he wrote.

This is what we call a DILEMMA. Any ideas on how to open the cupboard without breaking the china plates? https://t.co/3eM8HLlLV3 pic.twitter.com/Vq3OjK02VN — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) November 16, 2016

However, other people were more optimistic, offering their two cents on how to open the cupboard without smashing the crockery.

