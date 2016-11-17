Former Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos buried in Heroes' cemetery

Story highlights Surprise announcement follows protests and a quashed court appeal

Manila (CNN) Former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has been buried at the National Heroes' Cemetery in Metro Manila.

The surprise decision to give the former dictator a hero's burial Friday has triggered protests by opponents who had launched a court challenge to have the burial stopped.

Marcos' daughter, Imee Marcos, posted video online of the coffin arriving by helicopter, as well as family members gathering.

Images tweeted by CNN Philippines showed a line of police officers with riot shields outside the cemetery gates. A 21-gun salute was sounded as the funeral rites continued.

Members of the media were not allowed to witness the ceremony, CNN Philippines reported

Libingan ng mga Bayani gates closed; media staking out; things appear quiet inside. @cnnphilippines pic.twitter.com/wXZbLuAbNQ — JC Gotinga (@JCGotinga) November 18, 2016

