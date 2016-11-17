Second pyramid found inside Kukulkan at Chichen Itza in Mexico

Story highlights Scientists find a second pyramid hidden deep within the Kukulkan pyramid

Pyramid is 10 meters tall, concealed in another structure inside the Mayan ruins

(CNN) Scientists have found a second pyramid hidden deep within the Kukulkan pyramid at the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza in Mexico.

Researchers announced the discovery Wednesday of a pyramid 10 meters tall (33 feet) inside two other structures that make up the pyramid also known as El Castillo, or the Castle.

Earlier excavations in the 1930s had already revealed one structure inside the pyramid containing a red jaguar throne studded with jade.

Chichen Itza was founded about the sixth century, presumably by the Maya peoples of the Yucatán Peninsula. There is evidence of a 10th-century invasion by foreigners, probably Mayan speakers strongly influenced by the Toltec of central Mexico.

The invaders were responsible for the construction of El Castillo, which rises 24 meters (79 feet) high. It is constructed on top of a body of water known as a cenote, formed by a sinkhole in limestone formations.

