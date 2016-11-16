Story highlights Philippines' President Duterte also threatens to leave the ICC

(CNN) Russia says it will withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) under a directive signed by President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the ICC had "failed to meet the expectations to become a truly independent, authoritative international tribunal," in a statement released Wednesday.

It described the ICC as "ineffective," adding that "during the 14 years of the court's work it passed only four sentences having spent over a billion dollars."

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte offered Putin his support before he left for APEC in Peru, also threatening to pull out of the court.