This is what climate change looks like

By Jacopo Prisco, CNN

Updated 11:10 AM ET, Wed November 16, 2016

Pictured: A solitary bear sits on the edge of one of the Barter Islands, Alaska. There is no snow, when at this time of year, there should be," wrote photographer Patty Waymire.
"On a recent trip to Indonesia we were saddened to see the huge number of bleached anemones. We expected to see some coral bleaching, but we were surprised by how many anemones were also becoming victims to rising ocean temperatures," wrote photographer Diana Paboojian.
Photo: Stuart Chape, Samoa: "This aerial view of the Chong Kneas floating village on Tonle Sap lake, Cambodia, demonstrates just how threatened the great lake is from changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures."
Story highlights

  • Photo exhibition highlights threats to environment
  • United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in Marrakech, Morocco

(CNN)A photo exhibition is showing the effects of climate change to world leaders and climate change experts.

Entitled "Climate Change -- In Focus," it shows the best 100 photographs from a global competition and it's currently on display at the United Nations' COP22 climate conference in Marrakech, Morocco, where it will be seen by attendees who have come from all over the world.
    While it was also open to adults, the competition aimed to showcase the images and views of young people.
    The project was created by award-winning photographer Henry Dallal, who curated an exhibition from master photographers at COP21 in Paris.
    How can I use less water?
      How can I use less water?

    Speaking with CNN at COP22, Dallal said: "You've got global leaders, press, NGOs all coming here, but the youth don't have a voice."
    "And I thought, in today's world everyone has a camera in their mobile phone, and to take a picture you don't have to be a professional, anyone can do it."
    The exhibition was curated by the Lucie Foundation for ages seven to 13, and by National Geographic for ages 13 and up, through the Your Shot community.
    All skill levels were represented, from semi-professional photographers to people using their smartphones.